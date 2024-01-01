This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Offen is a web-analytics service from Germany. It is open-source and protects users' rights by encrypting their data and allowing them to view what data is stored about them and delete it if they wish too. In addition, user data is only stored for 6 months and their consent banner is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Pricing

Offen is free to self-host.

Hosting