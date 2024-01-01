Offen logo

Offen is a web-analytics service from Germany. It is open-source and protects users' rights by encrypting their data and allowing them to view what data is stored about them and delete it if they wish too. In addition, user data is only stored for 6 months and their consent banner is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Pricing

Offen is free to self-host.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.offen.dev Representation Web Report
offen.offen.dev Representation Web Report
docs.offen.dev Documentation Web Report
