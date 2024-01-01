Sitesights logo

Sitesights is a web analytics service from Germany. They are privacy-oriented and don't use cookies to give you insights into your customers.

Pricing

Their pricing can be configured on their website. The service is free for up to 1000 page views per month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app-static.sitesights.io Core Service Web Report
app.sitesights.io Management of Core Service Web Report
sitesights.io Representation Web Report
docs.sitesights.io Documentation Web Report
