Sitesights
Sitesights is a web analytics service from Germany. They are privacy-oriented and don't use cookies to give you insights into your customers.
Pricing
Their pricing can be configured on their website. The service is free for up to 1000 page views per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app-static.sitesights.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.sitesights.io
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|sitesights.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.sitesights.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report