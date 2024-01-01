TelemetryDeck is an app and web analytics service from Germany. They offer SDKs for Android, iOS and JavaScript applications. The data is not displayed on the web as with most analytics services, but in an iOS or macOS app.

Pricing

TelemetryDeck offers a free plan which includes 100.000 signals. The first paid plan starts at 9€/month.

Hosting