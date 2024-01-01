TelemetryDeck logo

TelemetryDeck

Germany EU Free plan X/Twitter
Website

TelemetryDeck

TelemetryDeck is an app and web analytics service from Germany. They offer SDKs for Android, iOS and JavaScript applications. The data is not displayed on the web as with most analytics services, but in an iOS or macOS app.

Pricing

TelemetryDeck offers a free plan which includes 100.000 signals. The first paid plan starts at 9€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cdn.telemetrydeck.com Core Service Web Report
nom.telemetrydeck.com Core Service Web Report
dashboard.telemetrydeck.com Management of Core Service Web Report
api.telemetrydeck.com Management of Core Service Web Report
telemetrydeck.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Web analytics services
Plausible logo

Plausible
Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Read more
Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner