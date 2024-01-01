etracker
etracker is a German web analytics platform that supports consent free and cookie less tracking.
Pricing
etracker offers a free plan with up to 25.000 page views/events. They offer three paid plans with different features starting at 19€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
etracker is hosted in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|www.etracker.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|newapp.etracker.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|code.etracker.com
|Static Content
|Web
|
|Report
|www.etracker.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report