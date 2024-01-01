etracker logo

etracker is a German web analytics platform that supports consent free and cookie less tracking.

Pricing

etracker offers a free plan with up to 25.000 page views/events. They offer three paid plans with different features starting at 19€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

etracker is hosted in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.etracker.de Core Service Web
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
Report
newapp.etracker.com Management of Core Service Web
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
Report
code.etracker.com Static Content Web
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
Report
www.etracker.com Representation Web
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
Report
