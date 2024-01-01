statcounter
statcounter offers standard web analytics, but also more advances tracking features like session replay.
Pricing
statcounter offers a free plan for 500 page views and no session replays. The smalles paid plan starts at 7€/month. The cheapest plan with session replay start at 16€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.statcounter.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|statcounter.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|statcounter.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report