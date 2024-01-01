statcounter logo

statcounter offers standard web analytics, but also more advances tracking features like session replay.

Pricing

statcounter offers a free plan for 500 page views and no session replays. The smalles paid plan starts at 7€/month. The cheapest plan with session replay start at 16€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.statcounter.com Core Service Web Report
statcounter.io Core Service Web
  • HIVELOCITY, Inc. (AS29802)
Report
statcounter.com Representation Web Report
