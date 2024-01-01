Counter logo

Counter is an open source privacy-friendly web analytics service from Germany. It aims at providing web analytics in a simple, straightforward manner, without the tracking of individual users.

Pay what you want. It's up to you when and how much you want to pay for this service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
simple-web-analytics.com Core Service Web Report
counter.dev Representation Web Report
Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

