Counter
Counter is an open source privacy-friendly web analytics service from Germany. It aims at providing web analytics in a simple, straightforward manner, without the tracking of individual users.
Pricing
Pay what you want. It's up to you when and how much you want to pay for this service.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|simple-web-analytics.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|counter.dev
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report