Publytics is a web analytics service from Italy. They work without cookies and are made for publishers and blog owners, to analyze the best performing authors and articles. If you are currently using another analytics platform, Publytics can import analytics data (in the Google Analytics format) and incorporate it into the further analysis.

Pricing

Their pricing can be configured with the link below.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.publytics.net Core Service Web Report
publytics.net Representation Web Report
