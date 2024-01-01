nilly is a privacy-first web analytics service from Switzerland. They are cookieless, lightweight (less than 1kB) and - thanks to their privacy-by-design approach - compliant with all data privacy laws (like the GDPR, FADP, CCPA, PECR etc.). nilly offers a WordPress plugin and integrates with all other platforms with just one line of code.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 6€/month (or 5€/month if billed annually). The pricing plans all have the same features and offer to add unlimited websites and unlimited events. The pricing increases only for the amount of page views. You can pay with your credit card, your PayPal account or cryptocurrency.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

nilly is hosted in Switzerland on the hosting provider Metanet.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider nilly.io Core Service Web METANET AG (AS21069) Report hub.nilly.io Documentation Web METANET AG (AS21069) Report

Sustainability

nilly hosts their service with renewable energy and they use 1% of their revenue for carbin removal and to plant trees.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.