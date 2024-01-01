Alceris
Alceris is a lightweight website analytics tool from Germany, which doesn't require a cookie banner is minimal, loads asynchronously and is therefore quite fast. It provides features like real-time data, cross domain tracking and event and campaign tracking.
Pricing
The free plan is available for up to 10,000 monthly page views, after that, it increases to €9 for up to 50,000 page views and goes up from there.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Alceris is hosted on netcup.