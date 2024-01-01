Alceris logo

Alceris is a lightweight website analytics tool from Germany, which doesn't require a cookie banner is minimal, loads asynchronously and is therefore quite fast. It provides features like real-time data, cross domain tracking and event and campaign tracking.

Pricing

The free plan is available for up to 10,000 monthly page views, after that, it increases to €9 for up to 50,000 page views and goes up from there.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Alceris is hosted on netcup.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
alceris.com Core Service Web Report
