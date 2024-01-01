Dreamdata logo

Dreamdata

Denmark EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Dreamdata

Dreamdata is a web analytics service from Denmark with a focus on combining revenue related data from different sources like CRM systems, ad services ect..

Pricing

Dreamdata offers a free plan with up to 5000 visits/month. The first paid plan starts at 749$/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
test.customers.dreamdata.cloud Core Service Web Report
app.dreamdata.io Management of Core Service Web Report
dreamdata.io Representation Web
  • Squarespace, Inc. (AS53831)
Report
Other products in category Web analytics services
Plausible logo

Plausible
Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Read more
Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner