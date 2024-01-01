Dreamdata
Dreamdata is a web analytics service from Denmark with a focus on combining revenue related data from different sources like CRM systems, ad services ect..
Pricing
Dreamdata offers a free plan with up to 5000 visits/month. The first paid plan starts at 749$/month.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|test.customers.dreamdata.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.dreamdata.io
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dreamdata.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report