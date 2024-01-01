Swetrix logo

Swetrix is an open-source web analytics service from Ukraine. They have a focus on privacy and the tracking works cookieless.

Pricing

Swetrix's first paid plan starts at $5/month, and they offer a free trial

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
swetrix.org Core Service Web Report
api.swetrix.com Core Service Web Report
swetrix.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Fly.io, Inc. (AS40509)
Report
docs.swetrix.com Documentation Web Report
