Swetrix
Swetrix is an open-source web analytics service from Ukraine. They have a focus on privacy and the tracking works cookieless.
Pricing
Swetrix's first paid plan starts at $5/month, and they offer a free trial
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|swetrix.org
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.swetrix.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|swetrix.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.swetrix.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report