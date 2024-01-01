Pirsch logo

Pirsch is a web analytics service from Germany, with a focus on privacy. It is lightweight (less than 1KB) and open source. They also offer a Google Search Console integration. Pirsch offers a live demo, which shows there own website traffic.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 6$/month (5$/month billed annually). All plans have the same feature, just the amount of page views increases. Every plan can be used for unlimited websites.

Hosting

Pirsch is hosted in the EU with the hosting provider Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.pirsch.io Core Service Web Report
dashboard.pirsch.io Management of Core Service Web Report
pirsch.io Representation Web Report
