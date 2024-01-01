European alternatives to Bitbucket

GitLab by Stackhero
"GitLab by Stackhero" is a managed GitLab service from France provided by Stackhero. GitLab is an open source version control service including issues, wikis, pages and CI/CD pipelines.
Bitbucket is a version control service from Atlassian. Atlassian is an Australian software company known for its project management software.
This pages lists European Bitbucket alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
GitLabHost is a managed GitLab hoster from the Netherlands. GitLab is an open-source version control service of which there is a cloud and an on-premise solution. GitLabHost uses the onpremise solution and hosts this fully managed in the EU. They are also a partner of GitLab which makes it possible to host the closed-source pro-versions of GitLab.
GitLabHost offers the possibility to buy servers in different sizes and there are also dedicated servers for GitLab runners. A Gitlab runner runs the jobs of the continuous integration tools of Gitlab. The runner can also be used for Gitlab instances that are not hosted by GitLabHost.
Codeberg is a version control service for open-source projects from Germany. It is built with the open-source version control software Forgejo.
GitLab is an open-core version control software. GitLab offers a community edition that can be self-hosted and is open source, and a proprietary version that adds additional features to the open source version.
Forgejo is an open-source version control software that is lightweight and fast. The non-profit Git hosting platform Codeberg uses Forgejo as the code base for its platform. It was created as a fork of Gitea after Gitea was acquired by a for-profit company.
Gitea is an open-source version control software that focuses on being lightweight and fast.
