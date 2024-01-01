GitLabHost is a managed GitLab hoster from the Netherlands. GitLab is an open-source version control service of which there is a cloud and an on-premise solution. GitLabHost uses the onpremise solution and hosts this fully managed in the EU. They are also a partner of GitLab which makes it possible to host the closed-source pro-versions of GitLab.

GitLabHost offers the possibility to buy servers in different sizes and there are also dedicated servers for GitLab runners. A Gitlab runner runs the jobs of the continuous integration tools of Gitlab. The runner can also be used for Gitlab instances that are not hosted by GitLabHost.