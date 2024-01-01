Gitea logo

Gitea

Open source Mastodon X/Twitter
Website

Gitea

This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Gitea is an open-source version control software that focuses on being lightweight and fast.

Other products in category Version control services
GitLab by Stackhero logo

GitLab by Stackhero
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

"GitLab by Stackhero" is a managed GitLab service from France provided by Stackhero. GitLab is an open source version control service including issues, wikis, pages and CI/CD pipelines.

Read more
GitLabHost logo

GitLabHost
Netherlands EU
Website

GitLabHost is a managed GitLab hoster from the Netherlands. GitLab is an open-source version control service of which there is a cloud and an on-premise solution. GitLabHost uses the onpremise solution and hosts this fully managed in the EU. They are also a partner of GitLab which makes it possible to host the closed-source pro-versions of GitLab.

GitLabHost offers the possibility to buy servers in different sizes and there are also dedicated servers for GitLab runners. A Gitlab runner runs the jobs of the continuous integration tools of Gitlab. The runner can also be used for Gitlab instances that are not hosted by GitLabHost.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner