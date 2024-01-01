GitLab by Stackhero logo

"GitLab by Stackhero" is a managed GitLab service from France provided by Stackhero. GitLab is an open source version control service including issues, wikis, pages and CI/CD pipelines.

Stackhero runs each GitLab service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. One GitLab Runner is included with each service and other runners can be added. Stackhero for GitLab includes unlimited users, repositories, transfers and CI/CD time.

The service is starting at 49€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
stackhero-network.com Core Service Web Report
ao0p8g.stackhero-network.com Core Service Web Report
dashboard.stackhero.io Management of Core Service Web Report
www.stackhero.io Representation Web Report

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.

