GitLabHost is a managed GitLab hoster from the Netherlands. GitLab is an open-source version control service of which there is a cloud and an on-premise solution. GitLabHost uses the onpremise solution and hosts this fully managed in the EU. They are also a partner of GitLab which makes it possible to host the closed-source pro-versions of GitLab.

GitLabHost offers the possibility to buy servers in different sizes and there are also dedicated servers for GitLab runners. A Gitlab runner runs the jobs of the continuous integration tools of Gitlab. The runner can also be used for Gitlab instances that are not hosted by GitLabHost.

Pricing

The cheapest Gitlab server starts at 200€ per month and the cheapest runner at 15€ per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.gitlabhost.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Signet B.V. (AS20857)
Report
gitlabhost.com Representation Web
  • Signet B.V. (AS20857)
Report
