seven is an SMS-sending API from Germany. They enable you to send and receive text messages from your customers, via SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging services. They also provide contact validation capabilities through an HLR database.
European alternatives to Twilio
Twilio is a US-American communication provider that offers users to send/receive SMSs and do voice calls via API.
This pages lists European Twilio alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
GatewayAPI
GatewayAPI is an SMS-sending API based in Denmark. They enable you to send text messages to your customers and receive them from them. They offer an EU setup plan where hosting and data storage will be done in the EU.
sms.to is an SMS-sending API from Cyprus. They offer an API with multiple integrations for sending and receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages.
smstools is an SMS-sending API from Belgium. They enable you to send and receive text messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and other text message services with worldwide delivery.
