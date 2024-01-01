seven logo

seven is an SMS-sending API from Germany. They enable you to send and receive text messages from your customers, via SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging services. They also provide contact validation capabilities through an HLR database.

Pricing

Their prices work on a pay-per-use model, with 0.075 EUR per SMS sent worldwide.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
gateway.seven.io Core Service Web Report
app.seven.io Management of Core Service Web Report
www.seven.io Representation Web Report
docs.seven.io Documentation Web Report
