seven
seven is an SMS-sending API from Germany. They enable you to send and receive text messages from your customers, via SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging services. They also provide contact validation capabilities through an HLR database.
Pricing
Their prices work on a pay-per-use model, with 0.075 EUR per SMS sent worldwide.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|gateway.seven.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.seven.io
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.seven.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.seven.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report