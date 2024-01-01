seven is an SMS-sending API from Germany. They enable you to send and receive text messages from your customers, via SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging services. They also provide contact validation capabilities through an HLR database.
European SMS APIs
SMS sending APIs provide a way to reach and communicate with your users, with customized messages via SMS and often other messaging services. This can be used for general notifications, number verifications, and 2FA.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services
GatewayAPI
GatewayAPI is an SMS-sending API based in Denmark. They enable you to send text messages to your customers and receive them from them. They offer an EU setup plan where hosting and data storage will be done in the EU.
sms.to is an SMS-sending API from Cyprus. They offer an API with multiple integrations for sending and receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages.
smstools is an SMS-sending API from Belgium. They enable you to send and receive text messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and other text message services with worldwide delivery.
