sms.to is an SMS-sending API from Cyprus. They offer an API with multiple integrations for sending and receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Pricing

They work on a pay-per-use model, with 0.038 EUR per sent SMS and discounts on heavy API usage. For the pricing of their other products, like WhatsApp messages, their sales team needs to be contacted.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting