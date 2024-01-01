GatewayAPI logo

GatewayAPI

Denmark EU EU hosted X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

GatewayAPI

GatewayAPI is an SMS-sending API based in Denmark. They enable you to send text messages to your customers and receive them from them. They offer an EU setup plan where hosting and data storage will be done in the EU.

Pricing

They work on a pay-per-use model, with prices based on the countries to which the messages are being sent and received.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

GatewayAPI offers a seperate EU-hosted infrastructure, which can be selected during the registration. Read more about their infrasture on their "EU Setup" page.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
gatewayapi.com Core Service Web Report
gatewayapi.eu Core Service Web Report
Other products in category SMS APIs
seven logo

seven
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

seven is an SMS-sending API from Germany. They enable you to send and receive text messages from your customers, via SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging services. They also provide contact validation capabilities through an HLR database.

Read more
sms.to logo

sms.to
Cyprus EU
Website

sms.to is an SMS-sending API from Cyprus. They offer an API with multiple integrations for sending and receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner