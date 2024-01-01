GatewayAPI is an SMS-sending API based in Denmark. They enable you to send text messages to your customers and receive them from them. They offer an EU setup plan where hosting and data storage will be done in the EU.

Pricing

They work on a pay-per-use model, with prices based on the countries to which the messages are being sent and received.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

GatewayAPI offers a seperate EU-hosted infrastructure, which can be selected during the registration. Read more about their infrasture on their "EU Setup" page.