smstools
smstools is an SMS-sending API from Belgium. They enable you to send and receive text messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and other text message services with worldwide delivery.
Pricing
They work on a pay-per-use model with prices depending on the country your sending the messages from. The prices can be configured on their pricing page.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.smsgatewayapi.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|mysms.software
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|smsgatewayapi.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|smsgatewayapi.eu
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report