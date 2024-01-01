smstools logo

smstools is an SMS-sending API from Belgium. They enable you to send and receive text messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and other text message services with worldwide delivery.

Pricing

They work on a pay-per-use model with prices depending on the country your sending the messages from. The prices can be configured on their pricing page.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.smsgatewayapi.com Core Service Web Report
mysms.software Management of Core Service Web Report
smsgatewayapi.de Representation Web Report
smsgatewayapi.eu Representation Web Report
