European alternatives to Auth0

Auth0 is an identity and access management (IAM) company from the US. It was bought by Okta is 2021.

This pages lists European Auth0 alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Cloud IAM
France EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
Cloud IAM is an identity and access management (IAM) service from France. It is a fully managed Keycloak hoster. Keycloak is an open-source OAuth server backed by Red Hat. Customers can choose between different hosting providers, one of which is the European hoster Scaleway. Since a widely used open-source software is used and a data export is offered, the vendor lock-in is very reduced.

Bare.ID
Germany EU EU hosted Open source No English Website
Bare.ID is an IAM service from Germany. Their service is based on the open-source IAM software Keycloak.

ZITADEL
Switzerland EFTA Open source
ZITADEL is an open-source identity and access management (IAM) service from Switzerland. ZITADEL offers a modern interface and a flexibel pricing.

Quasr
Belgium EU Free plan
Quasr is an IAM service from Belgium. Quasr offers an Authentication with many authentication methods like password-less authentication, SSO with OpenID and custom consents during the registration.

Login-Master
Germany EU Price on Request
Login-Master is an identity and access management service from Germany. They offer managed Keycloak hosting and support.

Self-hosted & Open Source

Keycloak
Open source
Keycloak is an open-source IAM software. Keycloak is a project of the American software company Red Hat. It offers single sign-on (SSO) functionality and supports OAuth, LDAP and two-factor authentication (2FA).

