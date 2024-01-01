Cloud IAM is an identity and access management (IAM) service from France. It is a fully managed Keycloak hoster. Keycloak is an open-source OAuth server backed by Red Hat. Customers can choose between different hosting providers, one of which is the European hoster Scaleway. Since a widely used open-source software is used and a data export is offered, the vendor lock-in is very reduced.
European alternatives to Auth0
Auth0 is an identity and access management (IAM) company from the US. It was bought by Okta is 2021.
This pages lists European Auth0 alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
cidaas is an identity and access management (IAM) service from Germany.
Bare.ID is an IAM service from Germany. Their service is based on the open-source IAM software Keycloak.
ZITADEL is an open-source identity and access management (IAM) service from Switzerland. ZITADEL offers a modern interface and a flexibel pricing.
Quasr is an IAM service from Belgium. Quasr offers an Authentication with many authentication methods like password-less authentication, SSO with OpenID and custom consents during the registration.
Login-Master
Login-Master is an identity and access management service from Germany. They offer managed Keycloak hosting and support.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner