Quasr is an IAM service from Belgium. Quasr offers an Authentication with many authentication methods like password-less authentication, SSO with OpenID and custom consents during the registration.

Pricing

In the “Pay As You Go” plan, the first 100 Monthly Active Accounts (MAA) are free of charge. Every additional MAA costs €0.004/month. Quasr also offers a special plan for European early-stage startups with a bigger free quota of 25,000 MAA.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting