Quasr is an IAM service from Belgium. Quasr offers an Authentication with many authentication methods like password-less authentication, SSO with OpenID and custom consents during the registration.

Pricing

In the “Pay As You Go” plan, the first 100 Monthly Active Accounts (MAA) are free of charge. Every additional MAA costs €0.004/month. Quasr also offers a special plan for European early-stage startups with a bigger free quota of 25,000 MAA.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.quasr.io Core Service Web Report
login.quasr.io Authentication Web Report
account.quasr.io Management of Core Service Web Report
quasr.io Representation Web Report
docs.quasr.io Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Identity and access management (IAM) services
Cloud IAM logo

Cloud IAM
France EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
Website

Cloud IAM is an identity and access management (IAM) service from France. It is a fully managed Keycloak hoster. Keycloak is an open-source OAuth server backed by Red Hat. Customers can choose between different hosting providers, one of which is the European hoster Scaleway. Since a widely used open-source software is used and a data export is offered, the vendor lock-in is very reduced.

