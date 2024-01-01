cidaas logo

cidaas is an identity and access management (IAM) service from Germany.

cidaas offers a free plan. The first paid plan for CIAM starts at 499€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

cidaas is hosted in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
accounts.cidaas.com Core Service Web
  • Widas Concepts IT Consulting & Services GmbH (AS203085)
Report
demo.cidaas.de Core Service Web
  • Widas Concepts IT Consulting & Services GmbH (AS203085)
Report
widas.cidaas.de Core Service Web
  • Widas Concepts IT Consulting & Services GmbH (AS203085)
Report
www.cidaas.com Representation Web
  • Hostinger International Limited (AS47583)
Report
cdn.cidaas.de Representation Web Report
docs.cidaas.com Documentation Web Report
