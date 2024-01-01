cidaas
cidaas is an identity and access management (IAM) service from Germany.
Pricing
cidaas offers a free plan. The first paid plan for CIAM starts at 499€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
cidaas is hosted in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|accounts.cidaas.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|demo.cidaas.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|widas.cidaas.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.cidaas.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|cdn.cidaas.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.cidaas.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report