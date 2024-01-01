European identity and access management (IAM) services

An identity and access management (IAM) service manages users and their access to resources. Often, these services are used to implement a single sign-on. A single sign-on enables users to log in (authenticate) to multiple services with one login. These single sign-ons usually happen with a redirect (for example, after clicking on a "Login with ..." button) to a login page, which redirects back with a token after a successful login. Standards such as OAuth or SAML exist for these processes.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

