Cloud IAM is an identity and access management (IAM) service from France. It is a fully managed Keycloak hoster. Keycloak is an open-source OAuth server backed by Red Hat. Customers can choose between different hosting providers, one of which is the European hoster Scaleway. Since a widely used open-source software is used and a data export is offered, the vendor lock-in is very reduced.
European identity and access management (IAM) services
An identity and access management (IAM) service manages users and their access to resources. Often, these services are used to implement a single sign-on. A single sign-on enables users to log in (authenticate) to multiple services with one login. These single sign-ons usually happen with a redirect (for example, after clicking on a "Login with ..." button) to a login page, which redirects back with a token after a successful login. Standards such as OAuth or SAML exist for these processes.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
cidaas is an identity and access management (IAM) service from Germany.
Bare.ID is an IAM service from Germany. Their service is based on the open-source IAM software Keycloak.
ZITADEL is an open-source identity and access management (IAM) service from Switzerland. ZITADEL offers a modern interface and a flexibel pricing.
Quasr is an IAM service from Belgium. Quasr offers an Authentication with many authentication methods like password-less authentication, SSO with OpenID and custom consents during the registration.
Login-Master
Login-Master is an identity and access management service from Germany. They offer managed Keycloak hosting and support.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner