ZITADEL is an open-source identity and access management (IAM) service from Switzerland. ZITADEL offers a modern interface and a flexibel pricing.

Hosting

ZITADEL uses the US-American Google Cloud Platform to host their service. It is possible for customers to pay an upgrade to have the data stored in the EU or in Switzerland. This only means that the data will be stored in a different Google Cloud Platform region, not on servers of an EU-based cloud provider. Read more about this on their list of third party sub-processors.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
test-ktzqrc.zitadel.cloud Core Service Web Report
zitadel.cloud Authentication Web Report
zitadel.com Management of Core Service Web Report
