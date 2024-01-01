Cloud IAM is an identity and access management (IAM) service from France. It is a fully managed Keycloak hoster. Keycloak is an open-source OAuth server backed by Red Hat. Customers can choose between different hosting providers, one of which is the European hoster Scaleway. Since a widely used open-source software is used and a data export is offered, the vendor lock-in is very reduced.

Pricing

Cloud IAM offers a free plan with 1 realm and 100 users, no custom domain and no SSL. So, the free plan should exclusively be used for development or to test the service. The cheapest paid plan hosted on Scaleway starts at €110/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The management API of Cloud IAM is hosted on Scaleway. As described above, you can choose from different providers for your own Keycloak server. One possibility here is also Scaleway. There are also options to choose GCP or AWS, but these are pricier and not European.