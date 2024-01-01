Bare.ID logo

Bare.ID is an IAM service from Germany. Their service is based on the open-source IAM software Keycloak.

Pricing

The pricing of Bare.ID starts pretty high at €650/month for 50 users without special multifactor authentication. MFA, like SMS, costs extra.

Hosting

The authentication servers of Bare.ID seams to be hosted on SysEleven in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
login.bare.id Core Service Web Report
www.bare.id Representation Web Report
status.bare.id Documentation Web Report
