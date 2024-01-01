Bare.ID is an IAM service from Germany. Their service is based on the open-source IAM software Keycloak.

Pricing

The pricing of Bare.ID starts pretty high at €650/month for 50 users without special multifactor authentication. MFA, like SMS, costs extra.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The authentication servers of Bare.ID seams to be hosted on SysEleven in Germany.