Hanko.io is an open source authentication solution focused on privacy, data minimalism, and phishing resistance. It supports all authentication methods modern applications require, including passkeys, social single sign-on, two-factor authentication, and SAML. Hanko can be self-hosted, allowing customers to move their data at any time between Hanko Cloud and their own infrastructure. The solution is framework-agnostic and easy to integrate into any stack.

Hanko is used by software development and product teams worldwide, from startups to large enterprises, in industries such as enterprise software, financial services, crypto, consumer applications, healthcare, government, and gaming. In addition to traditional setups with passwords and social logins, optionally with two-factor authentication, Hanko supports modern scenarios such as passkey-only, optional passwords, or fully passwordless environments.

For web applications, Hanko Elements offers a set of web components suitable for developers of all experience levels. Alternatively, the Hanko API and frontend SDK enable robust, custom implementations for both web and native applications. The Hanko API is licensed under AGPLv3, while Hanko Elements and all SDKs are MIT-licensed. Hanko is API-first, implemented in Go, and designed for cloud-native environments.

Pricing

Fee plan: 2 production projects and 10,000 free monthly active users.

Pro: $29/month + $0.01 per monthly active user > 10,000

For larger deployments, an Enterprise plan with 99.99% SLA, volume discounts and extensive support as well as a Commercial License are available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Hanko Cloud is hosted on AWS Frankfurt, distributed across 3 Availability Zones.

Private cloud deployments and alternative hosting providers are available upon request.

For self-hosting Hanko, see the documentation on Github.