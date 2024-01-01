European alternatives to Ginger

LanguageTool
LanguageTool is a grammar, style, and spelling checker from Germany. The software is open source and they offer client for many clients.
Ginger is a US-American and Israeli spell and grammar checker. They offer applications for many desktop and mobile platforms, and even offer their own Android Keyboard.
This pages lists European Ginger alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
