DeepL logo

DeepL

Germany EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website

DeepL

DeepL is a translator service that stands out for its very good translation quality. It doesn't support as many languages as Google Translate, but new ones are added all the time and there are already so many that it's unlikely to reach its limits.

Pricing

The service can be used for free and is financed by Pro plans, which start at €8.99 per month. There are also separate plans for developers who only need an API.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dict.deepl.com Core Service Web Report
api.deepl.com Core Service Web Report
api-free.deepl.com Core Service Web Report
www.deepl.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Machine translation services
Reverso logo

Reverso
France EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Reverso is a machine translation service from France. In addition, Reverso offers a grammar checker and tools to find synonyms and conjugate words.

Read more
ModernMT logo

ModernMT
Italy EU Free plan
Website

ModernMT is a translation service from Italy, which improves from corrections and adapts to the context of the whole document and not just the last sentence. The parent company Translated (also based in Italy) offers human reviewed translation and access to the machine translation API too.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner