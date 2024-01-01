DeepL is a translator service that stands out for its very good translation quality. It doesn't support as many languages as Google Translate, but new ones are added all the time and there are already so many that it's unlikely to reach its limits.

Pricing

The service can be used for free and is financed by Pro plans, which start at €8.99 per month. There are also separate plans for developers who only need an API.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting