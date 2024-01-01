European alternatives to Amazon S3

Scaleway Object Storage
Scaleway offers S3-compatible storage in its Object Storage service.
Scaleway as a cloud computing platform is described on a separate page.
Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is an object storage service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Many tools offer support for S3, which has led to the S3 API becoming a quasi-industry standard for object storage providers.
This pages lists European Amazon S3 alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Scaleway offers S3-compatible storage in its Object Storage service.
Scaleway as a cloud computing platform is described on a separate page.
Exoscale offers in its Object Storage service an S3-compatible object storage without cold storage.
Exoscale as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.
Fuga Cloud offers in its Object Storage service an S3 compatible object storage without cold storage.
Fuga Cloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.
Contabo Object Storage is the S3-compatible object storage service of the German hoster Contabo.
The virtual private server (VPS) products of Contabo are described on a separate page.
UpCloud Object Storage is an S3-compatible object storage from the cloud provider UpCloud.
OVHcloud offers S3-compatible object storage without cold storage in its Object Storage service. However, OVH Cloud offers a separate service for long-term archiving.
OVHcloud as a cloud platform is described on a separate page.
Bunny offers object storage delivered through their CDN. You may choose between their standard object storage plans, which is simple region-based object storage. Or their edge-based plans, which replicate your data around the world to increase delivery performance, for additional cost.
Intercolo is an object storage provider from Germany. They have very affordable prices including no fees for outgoing traffic and are S3 compatible, which makes migrating easy.
IONOS offers S3-compatible object storage without cold storage in its Object Storage service.
Tebi is an S3-compatible object storage provider with a free tier of 25 GB of storage and 250 GB of traffic. Tebi can also replicate data across data centers to ensure high reliability.
Cellar is the object storage product from clever cloud. It is S3-compatible and 100MB per month is free for easy testing.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner