Pixelfed is an open-source federated social network for sharing images. Pixelfed is not one platform but there are many platforms that use the Pixelfed software and can communicate with each other. Similar to Mastodon, Pixelfed uses the ActivityPub protocol to exchange posts between the servers. This makes it possible to interact (follow, like, etc.) with people who have an account on another Pixelfed server.
European alternatives to Instagram
Instagram is a social network from the American company Meta. In comparison to the other social networks from Meta like Facebook, Instagram focuses on sharing photos and videos.
This pages lists European Instagram alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
BeReal is a social network from France. Users get a notification every day and after that have two minutes to share a photo. This is supposed to make the shared photo a realistic view of the users day-to-day life and is in contrast with the often perfect and polished photos on other social media apps.
