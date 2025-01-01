Pixelfed logo

Pixelfed

Open source Free plan Mastodon GitHub
Website

Pixelfed

Pixelfed is an open-source federated social network for sharing images. Pixelfed is not one platform but there are many platforms that use the Pixelfed software and can communicate with each other. Similar to Mastodon, Pixelfed uses the ActivityPub protocol to exchange posts between the servers. This makes it possible to interact (follow, like, etc.) with people who have an account on another Pixelfed server.

Pixelfed was started by the Canadian “dansup”. Since it is an open-source distributed social network and some of the largest Pixelfed servers are European, we have listed Pixelfed.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
pixelfed.de Representation Web Report
pixelfed.org Representation Web Report
pixelfed.social Representation Web Report
pixelfed.uno Representation Web Report
Other products in category Photo and video sharing social network
BeReal logo

BeReal
France EU Free plan
Website

BeReal is a social network from France. Users get a notification every day and after that have two minutes to share a photo. This is supposed to make the shared photo a realistic view of the users day-to-day life and is in contrast with the often perfect and polished photos on other social media apps.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner