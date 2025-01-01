Pixelfed is an open-source federated social network for sharing images. Pixelfed is not one platform but there are many platforms that use the Pixelfed software and can communicate with each other. Similar to Mastodon, Pixelfed uses the ActivityPub protocol to exchange posts between the servers. This makes it possible to interact (follow, like, etc.) with people who have an account on another Pixelfed server.

Pixelfed was started by the Canadian “dansup”. Since it is an open-source distributed social network and some of the largest Pixelfed servers are European, we have listed Pixelfed.

Hosting