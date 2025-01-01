Pixelfed is an open-source federated social network for sharing images. Pixelfed is not one platform but there are many platforms that use the Pixelfed software and can communicate with each other. Similar to Mastodon, Pixelfed uses the ActivityPub protocol to exchange posts between the servers. This makes it possible to interact (follow, like, etc.) with people who have an account on another Pixelfed server.
European photo and video sharing social network
A social network is an online platform where users can share content and communicate with other users. This category lists European social networks with a focus on sharing pictures and videos.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
BeReal is a social network from France. Users get a notification every day and after that have two minutes to share a photo. This is supposed to make the shared photo a realistic view of the users day-to-day life and is in contrast with the often perfect and polished photos on other social media apps.
