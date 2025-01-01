Microsoft 365 Online logo

European alternatives to Microsoft 365 Online

Microsoft 365 Online allows users to create, edit, and share documents through a web interface, without requiring local software installation. It is used globally by individuals, businesses, and educational institutions and can be integrated into existing IT environments. The service is one of the established platforms for browser-based document collaboration.

This pages lists European Microsoft 365 Online alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

CryptPad
France EU EU hosted Open source
CryptPad is an open source document collaboration service that can be self-hosted. CryptPad is zero-knowledge, which means that the operator cannot read the content written on the site. Since it can be self-hosted there are many instances. The most known, which is also driven by the main developers however is cryptpad.fr.

Self-hosted & Open Source

Collabora Online
Open source
Collabora Online is an open source document collaboration service. It can be self-hosted and is used by many cloud solutions like Nextcloud Office. They offer a text (Writer), spreadsheet (Calc), presentation (Impress) and vector graphics (Draw) editor.

