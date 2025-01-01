XWiki is an open-source platform for knowledge management and collaboration, built in Europe, with a focus on digital sovereignty. It helps teams create, structure, and share information efficiently across departments, projects, or entire organizations. XWiki can be deployed self-hosted or cloud-based, giving full control over data location and compliance needs. XWiki features a browser-based WYSIWYG editor, nested pages, version history, and granular permissions. It enables collaborative editing, content reuse through templates, and advanced navigation across linked documentation. The platform supports multilingual content and includes tools to structure data through forms and custom metadata.

XWiki is an enterprise-grade open-source wiki, built in Java and backed by 20 years of trust from both organizations and its active community. It is licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL) Designed with extensibility in mind, it offers a blend of collaborative content editing and structured application capabilities.

Core capabilities include:

WYSIWYG editor complemented by wiki syntax and markdown support, allowing users to create and edit content without markup knowledge.

Structured data & in‑page scripting, supporting Velocity, Groovy, Python, Ruby, and PHP, enabling mini-apps, forms, or macros to run directly within pages.

AppWithinMinutes enables non-developers to create basic database-style apps (trackers, forms, mini-apps) without coding

Robust search engine based on Solr, indexing full text (including attachments) with performance improvements in recent releases.

Fine-grained permission system across pages, spaces, and wiki boundaries, with support for LDAP integrations, SSO, and REST/WebDAV/XML-RPC APIs.

Highly modular, with over 900 extensions and apps for themes, macros, business functions, confluence migration, and more.

Document management, version history with rollback, PDF/Office import & export, attachments, annotation, and tagging.

Collaboration features, including real-time WYSIWYG editing with conflict resolution tools and merge support.

Internationally deployed, XWiki has over 6,000 active installations across 40+ countries, with full UI localization in 30+ languages. Adoption spans enterprises, public sector bodies, universities and projects migrating from proprietary platforms.

Pricing

XWiki is available as free and open-source software, licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL). It can be downloaded and installed without cost from xwiki.org.

For organizations requiring commercial hosting or support, XWiki SAS offers a range of paid options:

Cloud hosting plans start at approximately €12/month (Bronze) and scale to €1,150/month (Platinum), depending on the level of support, features, and number of users. These plans include maintenance, upgrades, backups, and access to professional support. Hosting is provided in France via OVHcloud. On-premises support packages are available as annual subscriptions, beginning at €1,500/year for up to 25 users (Silver tier). Higher tiers (Gold and Platinum) include additional services such as SSO configuration, custom development support, and priority SLAs. Business applications and Pro extensions can be purchased individually or are included in Pro support tiers. Prices for individual apps range from €60/year to €1,150/year depending on user count. Professional services, such as installation, LDAP/SSO configuration, training, or consulting, are available separately. Rates are defined per service or per day, with project-based offers depending on scope.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

XWiki Cloud is hosted in France with OVHcloud, a provider certified under ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3. This ensures high standards of data protection and service reliability. The service includes setup, upgrades, maintenance, security patches, and daily backups, all handled by the XWiki SAS team.

For organizations that require full data sovereignty or specific configurations, XWiki can be deployed on-premises or in any preferred environment. Self-hosted instances benefit from the same open-source codebase, full feature set, and access to professional services such as training, migration, consulting, and long-term support.