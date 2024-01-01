Nuclino logo

Nuclino

Germany EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Nuclino

Nuclino is a collaborative document editing service from Germany.

Pricing

The free plan includes 50 items. The only paid plan costs 5€/user/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Other products in category Document collaboration services
ONLYOFFICE logo

ONLYOFFICE
Latvia EU Open source Free plan
Website

ONLYOFFICE is a document collaboration service from Latvia. They offer integrations for several services like SharePoint and Jira as well as self-hosted Cloud services like ownCloud and Nextcloud.

ONLYOFFICE is open source and developed by Ascensio System SIO, headquartered in Riga, Latvia. OnlyOffice is delivered as a SaaS solution or as an installation for private network deployment. They also offer a white label solution.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner