European alternatives to NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services which over 5000 servers around the world.

This pages lists European NordVPN alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Mullvad VPN
Sweden EU
MullvadVPN is a VPN service with over 700 servers in 38 countries. They offers apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Firefox (Add-On), which are all open source on GitHub.

GOOSE VPN
Netherlands EU
GOOSE VPN is a VPN service from the Netherlands. It has a no-logging policy, 24/7 email support, unlimited devices and more than 100 servers worldwide. They offer special servers for P2P and streaming.

Xeovo
Finland EU
Xeovo is a VPN service from Finland. It has a no-logging policy and servers in 16 locations all over the world.

