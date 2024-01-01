European alternatives to NordVPN

Mullvad VPN
MullvadVPN is a VPN service with over 700 servers in 38 countries. They offers apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Firefox (Add-On), which are all open source on GitHub.
NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services which over 5000 servers around the world.
This pages lists European NordVPN alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Proton VPN is a VPN service with many features and a strong focus on privacy.
F-Secure FREEDOME VPN is a VPN service provided by the Finnish computer security company F-Secure.
GOOSE VPN is a VPN service from the Netherlands. It has a no-logging policy, 24/7 email support, unlimited devices and more than 100 servers worldwide. They offer special servers for P2P and streaming.
Xeovo is a VPN service from Finland. It has a no-logging policy and servers in 16 locations all over the world.
OctoVPN is a VPN service from Norway. They offer DDoS protection, which is especially useful for gaming.
AirVPN is an Italian VPN service which supports OpenVPN and WireGuard.
