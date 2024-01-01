Proton VPN is a VPN service with many features and a strong focus on privacy.

Pricing

Proton VPN is one of the few VPN services that offer multiple plans with different feature sets. They offer 4 plans, Free, Basic (5€/month), Plus (10€/month) and Visionary (30€/month).

Just like most VPN providers, Proton VPN also offers strong reductions when the plan is taken out over a longer period of time. The one-year plan is 20% cheaper and the two-year plan is 33% cheaper.

