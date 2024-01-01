F‑Secure FREEDOME VPN logo

F-Secure FREEDOME VPN is a VPN service provided by the Finnish computer security company F-Secure.

Pricing

F-Secure offers plans with different amounts of devices. The cheapest plan starts at 3.33€/month.

