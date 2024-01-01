AirVPN logo

AirVPN is an Italian VPN service which supports OpenVPN and WireGuard.

Pricing

AirVPN has one plan with different prices per duration. One month plans for example cost 7€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Mullvad VPN logo

Mullvad VPN
Sweden EU
Website

MullvadVPN is a VPN service with over 700 servers in 38 countries. They offers apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Firefox (Add-On), which are all open source on GitHub.

Read more
