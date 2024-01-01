Amazon Route 53 logo

European alternatives to Amazon Route 53

Amazon Route 53 is a managed DNS service from the US-American cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS). They offer many advanced features like DNS Failover, Geo DNS and DNSSEC.

This pages lists European Amazon Route 53 alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

ClouDNS
Bulgaria EU Free plan
ClouDNS is a managed DNS provider from Bulgaria. The offer features like DNS Failover, DNSSEC, GeoDNS and DDoS protection.

Bunny DNS
Slovenia EU
Bunny DNS is a managed DNS provider from Slovenia and is a product of the CDN provider Bunny CDN. Bunny CDN offers a global network of DNS servers and is well integrated with the CDN service. All zones are automatically DDoS-protected and there is a possibility to view all DNS calls in a log.

RcodeZero
Austria EU EU hosted
RcodeZero is a managed DNS provider from Austria. They use Anycast technology to resolve names with over 40 servers worldwide and they support IPv6. It is a sub-company of the Austrian domain registrar for the country top-level domain “.at”. They also provide managed DNS services for domain registrars.

Nanelo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Nanelo is a managed DNS provider from Germany. All servers are located in the EU and they do not log queries. They offer DDoS Protected for their nameservers.

deSEC
Germany EU Open source Free plan
deSEC is a free and nonprofit managed DNS provider from Germany. deSEC focuses on security features like DNSSEC and DANE and supports many modern record types. The software of the service is open source, and they use a global network of servers for low latency.

EuroDNS DNS
Luxembourg EU
EuroDNS DNS is the managed DNS product of the hoster and domain registrar EuroDNS from Luxenbourg. They offer up to 50 PoPs and an SLA.

Any suggestions?

