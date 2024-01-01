RcodeZero
RcodeZero is a managed DNS provider from Austria. They use Anycast technology to resolve names with over 40 servers worldwide and they support IPv6. It is a sub-company of the Austrian domain registrar for the country top-level domain “.at”. They also provide managed DNS services for domain registrars.
Pricing
Their Starter plan for €19 monthly offers 5 zones with 100 resource records per zone.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns2.rcodezero.at
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns1.rcodezero.at
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|my.rcodezero.at
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|rcodezero.at
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report