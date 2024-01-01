RcodeZero logo

RcodeZero is a managed DNS provider from Austria. They use Anycast technology to resolve names with over 40 servers worldwide and they support IPv6. It is a sub-company of the Austrian domain registrar for the country top-level domain “.at”. They also provide managed DNS services for domain registrars.

Pricing

Their Starter plan for €19 monthly offers 5 zones with 100 resource records per zone.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ns2.rcodezero.at Core Service Web Report
ns1.rcodezero.at Core Service Web Report
my.rcodezero.at Management of Core Service Web
  • nic.at GmbH (AS30971)
Report
rcodezero.at Representation Web
  • Vienna University Computer Center (AS760)
  • ACONET (AS1853)
Report
