Bunny DNS

Bunny DNS is a managed DNS provider from Slovenia and is a product of the CDN provider Bunny CDN. Bunny CDN offers a global network of DNS servers and is well integrated with the CDN service. All zones are automatically DDoS-protected and there is a possibility to view all DNS calls in a log.

Property
DNS Failover Yes
DNSSEC available No

Pricing

Bunny DNS is free for the first 10 million normal calls or 1 million smart queries. After that, you will be charged per million. All Bunny services have a 1 dollar minimum per month. This means that if the pay-per-use of all Bunny services is not used to at least 1 dollar, 1 dollar will still be charged.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
kiki.bunny.net Core Service Web Report
coco.bunny.net Core Service Web
  • StackPath LLC (AS12989)
Report
