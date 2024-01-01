European managed DNS providers

A managed DNS provider can be used to set DNS records for domains. The DNS server provided by a managed DNS provider is also called an authoritative DNS server. It differs from a public DNS resolver or recursive DNS name server in that it contains only the DNS records of the zones it manages. When a computer wants to resolve a domain name to an IP address, this request is usually sent to a public DNS resolver. The public DNS resolver then asks the authoritative DNS server responsible for the domain.

Most domain name registrars provide a managed DNS server that can be used for domains that were bought there. This category focuses on managed DNS providers that offer their services for domains from different registrars and that offer more advanced features like DNS failover or GeoDNS.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

