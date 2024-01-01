European managed DNS providers

ClouDNS is a managed DNS provider from Bulgaria. The offer features like DNS Failover, DNSSEC, GeoDNS and DDoS protection.
A managed DNS provider can be used to set DNS records for domains. The DNS server provided by a managed DNS provider is also called an authoritative DNS server. It differs from a public DNS resolver or recursive DNS name server in that it contains only the DNS records of the zones it manages. When a computer wants to resolve a domain name to an IP address, this request is usually sent to a public DNS resolver. The public DNS resolver then asks the authoritative DNS server responsible for the domain.
Most domain name registrars provide a managed DNS server that can be used for domains that were bought there. This category focuses on managed DNS providers that offer their services for domains from different registrars and that offer more advanced features like DNS failover or GeoDNS.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Bunny DNS is a managed DNS provider from Slovenia and is a product of the CDN provider Bunny CDN. Bunny CDN offers a global network of DNS servers and is well integrated with the CDN service. All zones are automatically DDoS-protected and there is a possibility to view all DNS calls in a log.
RcodeZero is a managed DNS provider from Austria. They use Anycast technology to resolve names with over 40 servers worldwide and they support IPv6. It is a sub-company of the Austrian domain registrar for the country top-level domain “.at”. They also provide managed DNS services for domain registrars.
Exoscale DNS
Exoscale DNS is the managed DNS service of the Swiss cloud provider Exoscale. Exoscale operates 40 DNS servers worldwide to provide fast DNS resolution.
Nanelo is a managed DNS provider from Germany. All servers are located in the EU and they do not log queries. They offer DDoS Protected for their nameservers.
deSEC is a free and nonprofit managed DNS provider from Germany. deSEC focuses on security features like DNSSEC and DANE and supports many modern record types. The software of the service is open source, and they use a global network of servers for low latency.
Scaleway DNS
Scaleway DNS is the managed DNS service of the French cloud platform Scaleway.
EuroDNS DNS
EuroDNS DNS is the managed DNS product of the hoster and domain registrar EuroDNS from Luxenbourg. They offer up to 50 PoPs and an SLA.
