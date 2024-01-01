Nanelo is a managed DNS provider from Germany. All servers are located in the EU and they do not log queries. They offer DDoS Protected for their nameservers.

Pricing

Nanelo pricing starts at €4.99/month for 5 DNS zones.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Nanelo servers are hosted on different hosting providers around the EU.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.nanelo.com Core Service Web Hohl IT e.U. (AS40994) Report ns1.nanelo.com Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report app.nanelo.com Core Service Web Hohl IT e.U. (AS40994) Report ns2.nanelo.com Core Service Web Hohl IT e.U. (AS40994) Report nanelo.com Representation Web Hohl IT e.U. (AS40994) Report

Sustainability

Nanelo has four data center that all use only renewable energy.