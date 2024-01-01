Nanelo
Nanelo
Nanelo is a managed DNS provider from Germany. All servers are located in the EU and they do not log queries. They offer DDoS Protected for their nameservers.
Pricing
Nanelo pricing starts at €4.99/month for 5 DNS zones.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Nanelo servers are hosted on different hosting providers around the EU.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.nanelo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns1.nanelo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.nanelo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns2.nanelo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|nanelo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Nanelo has four data center that all use only renewable energy.