EuroDNS DNS is the managed DNS product of the hoster and domain registrar EuroDNS from Luxenbourg. They offer up to 50 PoPs and an SLA.

Pricing

EuroDNS DNS offers two paid plans. The cheapest paid plan is included for domain registered at EuroDNS. If used for an external domain, it costs 0,9€/month.

