When Internet users visit a website, a request is made in the background to a public DNS resolver, also known as recursive DNS server, which responds with the corresponding IP address.

Usually, the ISP provides a DNS server, but sometimes these are not the fastest and most secure. Therefore, many users use internationally operating public DNS resolvers that specialize in DNS.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

